What is Unscripted: An Indie Experience?

Unscripted is a short film series that predominantly focuses on films produced in our area…The way the series works, someone brings a short to us, they show it once as is, then they do a Q&A. After the Q&A, we screen the film again while the Director gives a live commentary.

We want to make Owensboro a “film town”. We bring people together from different scenes. It’s like a Networking event, so you might meet your next Director of Photography, meet your next Script Writer; it’s good for filmmakers, it’s good for the public in that it helps them get an education in Film-making.

You’ve only got two more chances to catch “Unscripted” this year.

March 11th features two Thrillers: Taylor Fredericks’ “The Realist”, and Ryan McCurdy’s “Misread”.

March 18th is Brad Rea’s “Caged”, an intense family drama, and musician JD Wilkes’ “Seven Sign: Music, Myth, and the American South”.

The events are FREE and open to the public at the Daviess County Public Library.

See more here: Unscripted: An Indie Experience.

