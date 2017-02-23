Home Indiana Unrestrained Baby Ejected from Vehicle and Flown to Evansville Hospital February 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An unrestrained baby is ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Jasper then flown to an Evansville hospital. The crash happened Wednesday just before 9 p.m. Authorities say they believe 15-year-old Beronica Dubon failed to yield at the intersection of Meridian Road and S.R. 162, causing her vehicle to crash into 28-year-old Morgan Schnarr’s car.

Investigators say Dubon’s baby was ejected from the vehicle due to being unrestrained. Beronica Dubon had to be extricated from her vehicle, and her baby was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville. Dubon was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s for her injuries. The baby and Dubon are in stable condition. Schnarr was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for a laceration to her knee.

This crash is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

