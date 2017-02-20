Unmasking the Black & White Masquerade Charity Ball
We’re going inside the community with Young & Established’s Courtney Johnson to give you the skinny on Saturday’s event!
Last year was packed, and I not only got the opportunity to dress up (who doesn’t love that), but I had a BLAST!
But first, what is Young & Established?
Our mission is to inspire and motivate youth while addressing the challenges young people face every day. Through our mentoring programs, community events, and relevant campaigns, we strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of today’s youth.
And what can you expect at this party?
Hors D’Ouevres, Cash Bars, Live DJ, and giveaways!
