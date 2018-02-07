Home Kentucky Unknown Person Vandalizes Trinity High School February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down who broke into Trinity High School in Whitesville. It happened on February 6th around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies say someone got into the building after breaking a cafeteria window. They say the suspect also broke into several classrooms and offices. The school has an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments