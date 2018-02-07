Unknown Person Vandalizes Trinity High School
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down who broke into Trinity High School in Whitesville. It happened on February 6th around 5:30 a.m.
Deputies say someone got into the building after breaking a cafeteria window. They say the suspect also broke into several classrooms and offices. The school has an estimated $10,000 in damage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.