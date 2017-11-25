44News | Evansville, IN

University of Southern Indiana Student Found Dead In Indianapolis

November 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A University of Southern Indiana student was found dead at a home in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called around 5:30 p.m. friday night to the 4500 block of Stone Mill Drive following a 911 call from one of the victim’s father. Investigators found two dead female victims.

The Marion County Coroner identified the women as 20-year-old Meredith Opel and 27-year-old Mallory Jackson. Opel was a senior at USI, studying sociology.

The investigation is ongoing.

