University of Southern Indiana to Appoint New Director of Safety

University of Southern Indiana to Appoint New Director of Safety

December 9th, 2017 Evansville

December 9th, 2017 Evansville

Steve Woodall plans to retire this year from Director of Public Safety at the University of Southern Indiana. Vice President Steve Bridges has tapped Steve Bequette as the next Director of Public Safety, beginning January 9th, 2018.

Bequette’s responsibilities will include the security and safety of over 15,000 students, faculty, staff and visitors at USI. Additionally, he will be responsible for contact with law enforcement and emergency response organizations.

