University of Evansville Awarded $100,000 in Grant Money

The University of Evansville has been awarded $100,000 in grant money from the Charles E. Schell Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

These funds will assist loans without interest or aid students in getting a practical education that would otherwise not be obtainable for them.

This grant money will create what is known as a revolving loan fun for the university. This means that as students repay their loans, it will enable UE to continue lending to other students.

“This is UE’s second grant from the Schell Foundation; the first coming in 2009,” said Sylvia DeVault, UE corporate and foundation relations officer. “We at UE are very grateful for this support from the Schell Foundation.”

The Charles E. Schell Foundation is committed to providing means for qualified students to manage the cost of their higher education.

