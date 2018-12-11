Home Indiana University of Evansville Students Raising Money For Solar Panels At Rosa Bell College In Puerto Rico December 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

University of Evansville students are coming together to raise awareness and money to help a college in Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September leaving thousands without power and necessities for days.

The island is still in recovery mode, and UE students are hoping to boost Rosa Bell College’s power grid.

Life on the island is not the same for thousands of people, including some University of Evansville students.

A change-lab on campus is working to raise money to install solar panels at Rosa Bell college which is currently relying on a power grid.

Tonight University of Evansville students filled an auditorium for a presentation to help the students at Rosa Bell College in Puerto Rico.

Some UE athletes and teachers say they were directly affected by Hurricane Maria.

“I have one now who was a complete citizen of Puerto Rico and now lives in Virginia because her home was destroyed, and she had to start over,” says UE student Patricia Joseph.

“I’m getting goose bumps now because it’s just something that if there was some way I could help moral support, this project… it was something that we really wanted to do.”

This change-lab is hoping to raise money to help power Rosa Bell College.

“It’s not just a project. We want to get a conversation started, and we really do think that solar is the way,” says Joseph.

The solar panels would ensure a back-up power source in case another natural disaster strikes, or power shortage.

“They’ll be able to bounce from the grid to the solar panels based on need, and that is why we are really looking for sustainable batteries so if they were to go off the grid the battery would sustain them,” says Joseph.

The Powering Rosa Bell project is costing nearly $500,000 which would also provide education and technology needs to the college.

UE students are asking the public to help, and say they won’t stop until they reach their goal.

“Keep putting our name out there so we can get more donations for the solar panels, the trip there to install them, and everything else because any donation counts,” says UE student J.J. Miller.

Click here to help donate to raise money for solar panels are Rosa Bell College.

