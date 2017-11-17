Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Student Receives Gary E. May Peace Scholarship November 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Veterans For Peace Chapter 104 has announced the recipient of the 2017 Gary E. May Peace Scholarship. They held a ceremony Friday at the Oaklyn Library to present the award to Bailey Schnur.

Schnur is a senior at the University of Evansville and says the message behind the award she’s won for two straight years now is right on time.

“Peace is something that’s achievable and we don’t have to use violence to get rid of more violence. There are other ways,” says scholarship recipient Bailey Schnur.

During the ceremony, Schnur read from her winning essay “How to Assess the True Cost of War.”

