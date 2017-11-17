44News | Evansville, IN

University of Evansville Student Receives Gary E. May Peace Scholarship

University of Evansville Student Receives Gary E. May Peace Scholarship

November 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Evansville Veterans For Peace Chapter 104 has announced the recipient of the 2017 Gary E. May Peace Scholarship. They held a ceremony Friday at the Oaklyn Library to present the award to Bailey Schnur.

Schnur is a senior at the University of Evansville and says the message behind the award she’s won for two straight years now is right on time.

“Peace is something that’s achievable and we don’t have to use violence to get rid of more violence. There are other ways,” says scholarship recipient Bailey Schnur.

During the ceremony, Schnur read from her winning essay “How to Assess the True Cost of War.”

Congratulations to her.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.