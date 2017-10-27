Home Indiana University Of Evansville Ranks Among Best Indiana Colleges, Universities October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The University of Evansville ranks among the best colleges in Indiana. WalletHub.com ranked UE number six in the state in its Best College and University rankings 2018.

The survey compared nearly 1,000 institutions nationwide on 26 measures, including student selectivity, cost, and financing and career outcomes.

Notre Dame ranked number one in the state and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is number one nationwide.

The top 10 colleges and universities in Indiana, include Purdue University, DePauw University, Wabash College, Hanover College, Goshen College, Indiana University, Butler University, and Valparaiso University

For a complete list, visit Best College & University Rankings.

Comments

comments