Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Ranks 190 on Kiplinger’s Best College Value List December 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville college nabs a spot on Kiplinger’s Best College Value List. The University of Evansville came in at 190 on the list ahead of Butler and Indiana University.

The ranking system weighs affordability alongside academic quality.

This includes SAT or ACT scores, admission and retention rates, student-faculty ratios, and four-year graduation rates. The Indiana school highest on the list was Notre Dame at 46.

The highest Kentucky school on the list was Center College at 36.

Purdue came in at 117 and Lousiville at 234.

To view Kiplinger’s full list, click here.

Comments

comments