University of Evansville to Offer Transfer Assistance to Displaced St. Joseph Students February 7th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Indiana

With St. Joseph’s College closing after their spring semester due to budget concerns, The University Of Evansville is offering assistance to these soon to be displaced students.

UE Vice President Shane Davidson wants St. Joseph students to know they are welcome at UE and believes the transfer process would be easy. Davidson compares the colleges and their programs, saying, “At UE, we offer many programs similar to what has been offered at St. Joseph’s. The University of Evansville has the oldest continuously accredited nursing program in Indiana. It has a large and welcoming international population. UE also has the comfort of a small, liberal arts college that many St. Joseph’s students will find familiar.”

UE will offer several forms of assistance to St. Joseph’s students, including waiving the application fee, priority application processing, a personalized articulation agreement between UE and St. Joseph’s for all degree-seeking transfer students, and significant transfer scholarships to any student in good standing wishing to transfer. UE may also sponsor a group of students to visit the St. Joseph campus which could include a team of admission, financial aid, and academic staff.

UE President Tom Kazee expressed his support, saying, “As a fellow Independent Colleges of Indiana institution, our goal is student success. We offer that success to any St. Joseph student needing to transition to finish their degree.”

For additional information on transfer options available to St. Joseph students interested in attending UE, contact UE Director of Admissions Kenton Hargis at 812-488-2142 or KH88@evansville.edu.

