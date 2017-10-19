Home Indiana Evansville University Of Evansville Names Members of Presidential Search Committee October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The nationwide search is underway for the 24th president of the University of Evansville. UE has released the names of the members of the presidential search committee.

Linda White announced that Trustee Sally Rideout would lead the Presidential Search Committee.

Other members of the committee represent the university’s wide variety of constituencies, including the Board of Trustees, faculty, alumni, students, and administrators.

Members of the Presidential Search Committee include:

Board of Trustees:

Sally Rideout, Chair

C. Edward Brown

Kevin R. Koch

Barbara J. Price

Steven W. Worthington

Life Trustee:

Rita P. Eykamp

Honorary Trustee:

Melvin Peterson

Faculty:

David Dwyer

Daniel J. Gahan

Mark Valenzuela

Alumni Association:

Al Baity

Student Body:

Jacob Lutz

University Administrator:

Wesley Milner

University Staff:

Billie Chandler

Chairman of the Board of Trustees:

Linda E. White

United Methodist:

M. Stephen Harkness

John C. Schroeder

Harlaxton College:

Ian Welsh

Staff Liaison:

Rebecca L. Simpson

The new president will replace Dr. Tom Kazee, who announced he would step down, effective May 31, 2018.

Since Kazee’s inauguration, he has helped develop new program, enhanced and expanded physical facilities, and extended its reach as an international institution.

