University Of Evansville Names Members of Presidential Search Committee
The nationwide search is underway for the 24th president of the University of Evansville. UE has released the names of the members of the presidential search committee.
Linda White announced that Trustee Sally Rideout would lead the Presidential Search Committee.
Other members of the committee represent the university’s wide variety of constituencies, including the Board of Trustees, faculty, alumni, students, and administrators.
Members of the Presidential Search Committee include:
Board of Trustees:
Sally Rideout, Chair
C. Edward Brown
Kevin R. Koch
Barbara J. Price
Steven W. Worthington
Life Trustee:
Rita P. Eykamp
Honorary Trustee:
Melvin Peterson
Faculty:
David Dwyer
Daniel J. Gahan
Mark Valenzuela
Alumni Association:
Al Baity
Student Body:
Jacob Lutz
University Administrator:
Wesley Milner
University Staff:
Billie Chandler
Chairman of the Board of Trustees:
Linda E. White
United Methodist:
M. Stephen Harkness
John C. Schroeder
Harlaxton College:
Ian Welsh
Staff Liaison:
Rebecca L. Simpson
The new president will replace Dr. Tom Kazee, who announced he would step down, effective May 31, 2018.
Since Kazee’s inauguration, he has helped develop new program, enhanced and expanded physical facilities, and extended its reach as an international institution.