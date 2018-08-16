University Of Evansville Makes Best Colleges List

Nearly two dozen Hoosier colleges are among the best in the country. Money magazine released its annual rankings of the top 700 schools from coast to coast and one school on that list is right here in the Tri-State.

The University of Evansville ranks in the top third of the 700 best universities in the country.

The purple aces came in at number 233. Money magazine looks at several factors when compiling the list – including quality of education, affordability and outcomes for graduates.

Enrollment is up at the University of Evansville as they push closer to the start of a new school year. Every domestic freshman admitted is offered a scholarship and U-E prides itself on the quality of education it delivers.

There are several projects and renovations taking place on campus – including a brand new library.

U-E has a nearly 67 percent graduation rate and those who do graduate seem to be doing quite well. Kenton Hargis Director of Admissions said, “94% of that graduating classes students were employed within 6 months of graduation and the median salary of that class was roughly $48,000, so we feel very strongly about the outcomes that our students are provided here from the University of Evansville.”

Kenton says a vast majority of U-E professors are PH-D level and have done research in their respective fields.

Officials credit the great faculty for their national recognition.

University of Evansville will welcome in the class of 2022 on Saturday.

