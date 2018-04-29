Home Indiana University Of Evansville Jazz Band Invitational April 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The University of Evansville played one of their famous pieces at their annual Jazz Band Invitational.

Other Jazz bands from Tristate area colleges and High school were invited to perform at Wheeler Hall on The University of Evansville’s Campus.

Many of the Jazz players say its such a great time and it gives people a chance to see some talented players from Evansville. Its also been a good way for The University of Evansville’s Jazz Band to recruit local talent.

Logan Tsuji a member of The University of Evansville’s Jazz band said “the jazz band we have multiple ensembles on the university, but the jazz band does one or two concerts a semester sometimes more sometimes less.”

The University of Evansville Jazz Band just toured Chicago earlier this year.

Logan also said he was honored to win an award at the festival for outstanding soloist.

