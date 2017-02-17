Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Indicates Commitment to Remain in the Missouri Valley Conference February 17th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

University of Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer released a statement to 44Sports Friday, reading the university is not looking to join another athletic conference. Speculation was raised following Thursday’s announcement of the Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments coming to Evansville in February 2018:

“The University of Evansville is 100 percent committed to the Missouri Valley Conference and is not looking at other conference affiliations in any way, shape or form. UE is excited about a long future in the MVC.”



The Evansville Sports Corporation told 44Sports Friday it did not communicate with the university to bring the OVC tournaments to the Tri-state, and is focused on bringing higher profile college basketball events to the area in the future.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments