University Of Evansville Hosts First Ever ChangeFest

Change was in the air on the University of Evansville campus. Change can be either good or bad, but on Friday the focus was on the positive change members of the UE community have made.

There were plenty of student groups out there, but one of the more unique ones was Mission Guatemala. Students and faculty head the Central American nation to teach native Mayans paper making. Members of the organization say the benefits of this venture are twofold: Mayans can make money through paper making and they use recycled materials to make the paper.

On display was a Guatemalan smokeless stove which gave professor Mark Valenzuela an idea. He wanted to show off something that the stove can do, make tortillas. So he searched for a tortilla world record in the Guinness Book of World Records. He found the largest tortilla stack, which was about 32 inches. He set off Friday to hit his goal. After stacking 280 tortillas the tower was set and measured by a Guinness representative: then disaster struck. The tower toppled, throwing tortillas to the turf.

Not all was lost after the tortilla tower tumble. The remaining tortillas were donated to Ozanam, an Evansville based family shelter.

Comments

comments