Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Hosts Cultural Engagement Volunteer Fair September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Student at the University of Evansville are getting help when it comes to helping others. The Office of Cultural Engagement and International Services hosted a Volunteer Fair on UE’s campus.

IT WAS A WAY FOR PEOPLE TO CONNECT WITH NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHER AGENCIES AROUND THE TRI-STATE AREA – WHO NEED VOLUNTEERS – OR ARE LOOKING TO GIVE BACK.

Jackie Luedtke said, “It’s a great way for them to learn what is going on in terms of service and volunteerism in Evansville and I think it just helps students whether they have requirements through classes or they want to volunteer just because it will enhance their overall experience or they may just want to give back.”

The of CEIS is to foster global awareness, understanding, and appreciation within the University of Evansville community and around the Tri-state region.

