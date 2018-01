Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Hosts their Annual Brass and Percussion Day January 21st, 2018 John Werne Evansville

The University of Evansville is hosting their annual Brass and Percussion day today. The 12 hour event began at 9:30 this morning and concludes at 9:30 tonight.

Middle and high school students attended the event which is filled with concerts, master classes, solo competitions, and sectionals.

The event began as a way to recruit students and continue the university’s involvement in the community.

