Home Indiana Evansville The University of Evansville Honors Women Who Serve Our Country. June 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

The University Of Evansville is honoring women, but not just women, women who have served our country. This afternoon, the annual Women’s Veterans Conference was at the Ridgway University Center on UE’s campus.

This day filled with fun, education and some nonsense was free and open to any women that has served or currently serves in the US military. Attendees will have the opportunity to get current information on military benefits while interacting with fellow women veterans. Activities included a complimentary lunch, with facials, manicures, massages, prizes, and more.

The speaker for todays event is Stacy Pearsall, a former US Air Force veteran. She has also founded the Veterans Portrait Project. The VPP began when Pearsall was going through rehabilitation from combat injuries she got in Iraq. She has overcame more than the average solider, she has had to prove herself everyday to show she deserved a position among men.

Guest speaker Stacy Pearsall will discuss overcoming sexual harassment, marginalization, and gender bias to become the first women to win the National Press Photographers Association Military Photographer of the Year for the second time. As a former US Air Force veteran, she has become one the most decorated combat photographers of our time. Though combat disabled and retired from military service, Pearsall continues to work worldwide as an independent photographer, and is an author, educator, military consultant, and public speaker.

UE is proud to host this event and to celebrate the dedicated women who have served our country. The University is consistently ranked as a top college for veterans by U.S. News & World Report, Military Friendly Schools, Military Times Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine, and Military Advanced Education.

Comments

comments