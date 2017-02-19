44News | Evansville, IN

University of Evansville Honors Alumni at Founder’s Day

February 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Four University of Evansville alumni were recognized at Sunday’s Founder’s Day Luncheon.

Paul Jones, Carol Dallinger, Rami Malek, and Don and Martha Fischer were honored at the 163rd Founder’s Day for their successful work in their careers and the community.

Malek, who has received a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the “Mr. Robot” series, sent his thanks from Los Angeles by video message. He and Jones will receive their awards at a later date.

