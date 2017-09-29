Home Indiana Evansville University Of Evansville To Hold Open House For Prospective Students September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Evansville will be hosting an open house for prospective students next month. Students attending the open house will be able to talk to UE faculty, admission counselors, and student life staff members. They will also get a tour of the campus by a current UE student.

There will also be information sessions about scholarships and financial aid, study abroad, and UE’s Career Advantage Program.

Attendees will also learn about the UE Guarantee, which is the university’s assurance that UE will provide opportunities, talented faculty, and academic experience that will lead students to success while at UE and after graduation.

Lunch will be provided at the Open House and students will eat in UE’s newly updated dining area.

Individual campus visits can also be scheduled throughout the year.

The Open House will be on Saturday, October 21st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for the Open House, visit University of Evansville, or call UE’s Office of Admission at 812-488-2468.

