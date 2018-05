Home Indiana University of Evansville Exploring Possible Sale of WUEV May 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

There are questions about the future of the University of Evansville’s radio station. Supporters of WUEV say the school is going to sell the station.

They are urging people to call the university and say they’re against the idea.

UE isn’t denying the sale is possible but officials released a statement saying there is no deal, but the school analyzes its assets, including the radio station each and every year.

