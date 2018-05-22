Home Indiana University of Evansville Designated a Changemaker Campus May 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The University of Evansville is using its connections across the world to improve the well being of the Tri-State. An international organization focused on social entrepreneurs has named UE a changemaker campus

Evansville becomes the first campus in Indiana and one of only 50 across the globe with such a designation. The recognition comes in the school’s role as a leader in social innovation and changes making in higher education.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the changemaker campus designation is a great addition to the E is For Everyone campaign.

“We want ideas that will make Evansville a hub, a greater hub, for entertainment, quality of life. We want ideas from the young, the young at heart. Maybe some idea that you thought about and you thought no one will ever go for this. You’ll never know… Until you try,” says Winnecke.

A center for innovation and change will be built on UE’s campus as part of the designation.

It’s expected to open in spring 2019.

