University of Evansville Celebrates 24th President in Inaugural Ceremony

University of Evansville students, staff, and alumni celebrated Dr. Christopher Pietruszkiewicz’s inauguration.

Dr. Pietruszkiewicz says celebrating the university’s history is the most important part of today’s ceremony.

Even though he became president of UE in July.

Dr. Pietruszkiewicz says he’s thankful to have gotten to know the people who make up this school before making it official.

“But in 8 months you get a chance to be able to understand the fabric of the University as all of the people and all of the people I talked about today whether they’re current students or whether they’re incredibly successful alumni, we have a rich history that exists for 165 years and it’s great to see what we can do in the future.”

Pietruszkiewicz says the faculty and staff are focused on empowering students to make a difference.

