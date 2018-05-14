Home Indiana Evansville The University Of Evansville Announces New Innovative Center May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

A big announcement for innovation and change happened today. The University of Evansville announced the creation of a new Center for Innovation & Change. This new center builds on the University’s idea to strengthen experiential education thae can impact the community.

The programs at center will include the Changelab, which provides a way for students to test their skills addressing real needs in the community. Also being included, the Changemaker Challenge program which encourages young people to develop and implement programs that make a positive impact on the community locally and globally.

President Tom Kazee says, “The traditional model of educating students in isolated academic silos does not fully prepare graduates to address challenges, identify opportunities, and effect the changes needed to thrive in the future. That is why we are innovating our educational model at the University of Evansville to combine a rich liberal arts foundation with ample opportunities for students to work in diverse teams, to collaborate at the intersections of disciplines, and to transform ideas into action.”

“UE’s Center for Innovation & Change is poised to serve as a tremendous asset to our community,” says Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “It will help to foster collaboration to address problems, enrich our region’s innovation ecosystem, contribute to quality of place, and promote opportunities for growth and transformation

The University of Evansville recently joined an elite group of less than 50 universities who have received the global designation of Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, and the programs and initiatives of the Center for Innovation & Change are central to this prestigious designation.

