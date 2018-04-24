Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Announces Institute for Public Health April 24th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

University of Evansville students now have a new online educational service at their fingertips. The new tool will help the community address public health concerns while educating students. It’s called the Institute for Public Health.

The new institute is designed to provide hands on experiences to students. The institute’s director says it is going to be linked with the new medical school that’s being built in downtown Evansville. The institute’s first major project was working with 11 hospital systems in Indiana to conduct a 39 county-community health needs assessment. The research has been collected all over the Hoosier state and projects like this connect health majors and professionals in Indiana. William McConnell says he saw the need of finding a place to host a public forum where people could come together and voice their health concerns. McConnell says, “The health in this area is not so great. We have really low health rankings not only in the state of Indiana but across Indiana as the state across the country and so this is just a way for the University of Evansville to contribute public health efforts to our new downtown medical center, academic medical center.”

The institute is said to intersect many academic disciplines including sociology, political science, management, marketing and civil engineering. In addition, UE’s physician assistant and physical therapy programs will also be located at the downtown facility.

To participate in the study, click here.

