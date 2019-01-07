Home Indiana Evansville University of Evansville Alumnus Takes Home Golden Globe January 7th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

” I taught for fifty-three years and its one of the few times we’ve had awards and certainly one this big,” said Former University of Evansville Professor John David Lutz. Sunday night was a time for famous actors and a few dreams came true for those taking home a Golden Globe.

Many people chase their dreams one actor who took home top honors has ties to the Tri-State. Rami Malek graduated from the University of Evansville in 2003 and his former professor couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments.

” We could tell at the time that he had real potential to be successful in the profession,” said Lutz.

Malek took home a Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The California native was recruited by the theatre department at the University of Evansville. Lutz says he remembers Malek’s time as a student.

” He did his best in those smaller more intimate more naturalistic plays or scenes that he would work on here in the classes,” said Lutz.

Lutz says he remembers directing Malek in Shakespeare’s Othello. Malek has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe and was able to take one home Sunday.

Malek has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe and was able to take one home Sunday.

All his success has eyes on Hollywood’s biggest night as the Oscars are right around the corner. Following Sunday’s event, many people say they’re now keeping an eye on the Oscars.

Comments

comments