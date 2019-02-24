University of Evansville Alum Rami Malek Wins Best Actor at the Oscars

The University of Evansville community is celebrating the achievements of one of its own. 2003 UE graduate Rami Malek is nominated for a best actor award for his portrayal of queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sterling Square hosted an Oscar watch party featuring food and desserts. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the university’s new lab theatre.

“It also serves us very well in recruiting purposes,” says UE theatre director Sharla Cowden.

“We audition over 22 hundred students every year. You accept only 40 in the first year class, so we really feel this will bowed well for us on a national level too, being able to improve the quality of students that come to the university.”

In addition to watching the Oscars, patrons played games including guessing who would win in each category.

