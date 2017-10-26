Home Indiana Evansville University Of Evansville Aims To Earn Special Designation October 26th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

The classic METS trolley, normally meandering around downtown Evansville, but on Thursday it was parked in the middle of the University of Evansville’s campus. The University’s administration looked to use the public transportation as a way to gain a very special distinction.

Folks from Ashoka, a nonprofit that looks to identify individuals and colleges that are creating systematic change in their spaces, were on campus as a part of a site visit. They have a program known as Ashoka U, which grants universities the designation of Changemaker.

The University of Evansville is deep in the hunt to be a Changemaker campus. They say the first third of the process was a deep dive into their curriculum. The second third, which they are currently in, includes a site visit, to give the Ashoka team a first hand look at the change students and administrators are making in their town.

To best show the team all the good their doing, UE officials rented out a METS trolley for a guided tour with stops to all of the major projects they are working on.

The first stop was to the Glenwood Leadership Academy. UE officials are creating a Latin dance team that will choreograph dances and work with the students there. This included a trip to Cuba to truly immerse themselves in the culture.

Other stops along the way included the Vanderburgh County Health Department. A student shared her story of working with the health department team to lower infant mortality rates in the city. The student says she created an acronym to help mothers remember what they need to do before putting the baby to bed.

The UE team tried to showcase ways they are trying to retain UE talent in the city. One of the ways is by letting them make the change they want to see. To showcase this, they showed a project where a UE student is in the process of obtaining a grant to help light up the trees on Main Street.

University of Evansville officials aren’t trying to jinx themselves, but they are thinking about the future if they were to get the designation of Changemaker. The long term implications are two-fold. The first effect is letting school administrators know that they are finally being recognized for the good they have been doing. The second impact would be on future enrollment. UE officials say that by getting the distinction, good students who are looking to make a change in their community may take a greater look at the university.

Comments

comments