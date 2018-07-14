Home Indiana University Of Evansville Admission Counselor Honored At A 5K Organ Donor Race July 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana, Newburgh

A teacher from The University Of Evansville was honored at 5K Organ Donor Race. The 5K Race kicked off at Friedman Park Saturday Morning.

Residents from Newburgh and Evansville came together to raise awareness and funds for organ transplantation. People from the community came to this race to celebrate the gift of life. The University of Evansville Admission Counselor Heather Cook was honored at today’s event. Heather Cook received a lifesaving intestine transplant on June 17th, 2011.

Heather Cook explained how she found out about her tumor, “I have a disease called ”FAP” which kind of just sits it doesn’t do anything until all of a sudden it does cause colon cancer so I got tested and then I had some tumors wrapped around my intestines so I kind of live normally lots of pain I lived in a lot of pain but a lot of people didn’t even know that I was sick until I finally got the call to go up to Indianapolis to have my transplant.”

Currently in Indiana, 1400 patients await a lifesaving organ transplant.

Comments

comments