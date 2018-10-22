Home Indiana Universities Compete To Raise Money For Habitat for Humanity October 22nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Two Indiana universities are coming together to raise money for a Habitat for Humanity milestone.

Evansville’s city council heard from students at the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana’s Habitat for Humanity chapters.

A friendly “battle of the banks” competition by the universities aims to drive up donations to help fund the

501th house build for Habitat.

The Archibald eagle and the Ace Purple mascots asked the council for any spare change to help fund a home for an Evansville family.

“We are kicking that off this week because we have the homecoming week. That will culminate this weekend October 26th to the 28th, and we will have a house where we are just collecting change and dollars and whatever you can give because we are really trying to raise as much money to support this cause,” says U of E student Chase Avery.

“And USI will be doing the same thing,” says USI student Haylie Gregory.

“We will have a bank just like this and we will be raising money through November 5th and 9th.”

Evansville is the 25th city in the nation to build 500 homes.

Comments

comments