Uniting Evansville Visits Glenwood, Talks with Residents

It’s the first of three community immersions. Uniting Evansville physically moved into the Glenwood area to talk with people on their own terms.

This interaction aims to empathize, educate and improve relationships, especially with police.

The group began after several police involved shootings across the country last summer.

What the group is doing isn’t all about work, but also about having fun, a key to building better relationships between police and the communities they serve.

“We hope that this accomplishes, we show that, hey, police departments do care,” said Officer Josh Brewer, Evansville Police Department. “Police officers do care about the communities in which they work and also bottom line, just to find the humanity in one another.”

Uniting Evansville plans to visits the Arbors of Evansville, and Jimtown, with block parties to follow at a later date.



