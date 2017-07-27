United Way’s Pacesetter Campaign Is Underway

This year’s Pacesetter Campaign is underway. The United Way hosted a kickoff event for their fundraising campaigns. Pacesetters are companies that will raise money within their offices throughout the month of August.

The United Way’s goal this year is to raise $4.2 million. A big part of that comes from the Pacesetter Campaign.

Organizers say this event is an interactive way to show donors what the money they are donating goes towards.

The United Way will announce how much money the Pacesetters raise on September 8th, which is their ‘Day of Caring’.

Comments

comments