United Way's Name Used in Series of Scams in Indiana February 2nd, 2018

A new scam is circulating in Indiana. The scam started with a Facebook message from a friend just saying hello. She asks, “Have you’ve gotten the cash benefits from United Way and Facebook Incorporated delivered to you?”

The friend who was likely hacked told the victim to contact a so-called “claim manager” who told her “Your profile was among those chosen to receive the cash benefit”. The victim who’s in her 70s and in Hospice Care soon found the key to figuring out the whole thing was fake.

The woman says she’s glad she didn’t fall for the scam.

It is advised to report any scams to the Federal Trade Commission and to the Indiana Attorney General.

