United Way and Vanderburgh Health Department Join Forces

The United Way Southwestern Indiana and the Vanderburgh County Health Department are working together to get people connected to the resources they need.

They’ve combined forces to form one database for people who need social services. United Way 211 is available by phone 24-hours and on the internet.

The initiative is the first of it’s kind in Indiana. It will cut down on duplicated services and expenses. Also, it will make accessing critical services easier.

The United Way 211 Database was formed in partnership with Deaconess and St. Vincent Hospital

For more information on United Way 211, click here.

