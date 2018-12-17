United Way Receives $100,000 Impact Grant

The United Way of Southern Indiana announces the organization is receiving its 2018 Impact Grant for Self-Sufficiency. The groups chosen provide support to struggling, working families in Spencer, Warrick, or Vanderburgh Counties.

The programs also have to offer services related to job training, housing, or transportation.

This year’s recipients are the Bride Builder Transportation Program that provides rides for full-time workers including the Handy Helpers Home Repair Training Program.

United Way board member Mathew Theby says, “The Impact Grant is just one of many ways that we are making sure that funds in this community that trust United Way assist those that are working, that are trying to improve their situation and may just benefit from one more program to help them get over the hump so to speak.”

The three winning organizations were chosen out of 14 different proposals.

The grant is worth $100,000.

