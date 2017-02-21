United Way Provides Tax Services

It’s tax season, and the deadline for filing your taxes is getting closer. But there are people who want to help. Many organizations, like the United Way of Southwestern Indiana, offer a number of services. These services will be done free of charge.

Several walk-in services are available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., including locations at Work One on Tuesdays, YWCA on Wednesdays, and Bosse High School on Thursdays. People should bring their tax information (such as W-2, 1099, 1098), Social Security cards or ITIN letters for you and all person on your tax return, and proof of identity (i.e. driver’s license or government issued photo ID).

For more information contact Lisa Hill at 812-421-7472, or lhill@unitedwayswi.org.





