United Way Offers Free Tax Preparation Program January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

United Way of Southwestern Indiana is offering free tax preparation through its vita program. This is for individuals or families with an annual household income of $54,000 or less.

The program provides free basic tax return preparation via electronic filing. IRS certified volunteers screen clients for special tax credits they may qualify for.

This year, one main financial provided a grant to partially fund the program.

Tax prep services will begin January 29th at five locations.



