United Way Offering Free Tax Preparation Services

With tax season upon us United Way of Southwest Indiana wants to remind families of its free tax filing services.

United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax preparation and e-filing to individuals and families with an annual household income at or below 5,400 in 2018.

In 2018, VITA served 925 clients generating $$1,536,487 in state and federal refunds

United Way will have multiple locations offering the help through tax season.

The program kicks off January 28th and runs through April 15th.

