Home Indiana United Way 211 Celebrating Years of Assisting People February 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Friday is 211 Day which recognizes the free hotline that connects local residents to vital services through the United Way. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand as people had a chance to learn more about how the 211 Hotline works which services are available.

The service launched in 1986 and it provides assistance for things like food, housing, and utilities. Now, United Way 211 has services in 10 counties in southwestern Indiana.

In 2017, the service received more than 12,200 calls and provided close to 25,700 referrals to those seeking help. 75 percent of calls came from Vanderburgh County.

An open house will take place Friday at the United Way of Southwestern Indiana from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., where guests will have the opportunity to tour the 211 Center and learn more about this service.

Comments

comments