Home Indiana United Neighborhoods App Aims to Help Communities November 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

United Neighborhoods of Evansville has an app available to help neighborhoods evolve. United Neighborhoods is a non-profit organization and helps neighborhoods grow and improve.

Their app is available for androids. You can download it on the Google Play store. This app will use your GPS to determine what neighborhood you in when you open the app.

It will also tell you when that neighborhood association meets to talk about concerns and solutions.

Officials say Evansville is considered to be a high poverty community and needs to be revived.

United Neighborhood of Evansville President Brent Jackson says, “If you’re not familiar with the Promise Zone’s initiative, it is a federal initiative that designates Evansville as a troubled area. And we have qualified among 10 other cities here in this round across the nation to receive this designation. And what it does is it helps us with federal grants. We are going to get priority.”

United Neighborhood officials say this is going to help fund multiplexes being built in Goose Town and Tepe Park.

Promise Zone officials helped configure this plan to redevelop some areas needing some TLC.

Comments

comments