The 2017 United Leasing and Finance Championship is swinging into Evansville soon. The week-long golfing event begins April 17th. And not only does that mean a week of visitors eating at Evansville’s restaurants and staying at the city’s hotels. Representatives with the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau say that means a week of the world hearing about Evansville.

ECVB Rep. Bob Warren said, “At the end of the day, it’s probably more about how Evansville and Vanderburgh County and Warrick County are seen more globally then we have the ability to go out and produce.”

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau said last year about 121 countries watched the Web.com Tour.

