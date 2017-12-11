Home Indiana United Leasing And Finance Championship Receives Tournament Of The Year Award December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

United Leasing and Finance Championship (ULFC) receives the Web.com Tour’s Tournament of the Year Award. ULFC received the award for succeeding in putting on a top-notch tournament with a record charity year in 2017, forming the non-profit ‘Golf Gives Back’ and a governing board to oversee the development of the tournament, and adding new products to its menu offerings.

In 2017, ULFC also had an increase in sales and revenues and it was also one of the most demanding venues on the Web.com Tour schedule in Victoria National Golf Club.

The 2018 United Leasing and Finance Championship will return to Victoria National Golf Club from Thursday, April 26th to Sunday, April 29th.

ULFC was given this award at the PGA Tour’s Tournament Meetings on December 7th in Boca Raton, Florida.

For more information, visit United Leasing and Finance Championship.

