United Leasing Champion Peter Tomasulo Eyes Return to Victoria National

February 12th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Professional golfer Peter Tomasulo will eye his second United Leasing & Finance Championship victory at Victoria National Golf Club in April.

Tomasulo, who’s been recovering from recent injuries, is competing on the Web.com Tour once again. He won the inaugural ULC in 2012 in playoff fashion.

The tournament plays April 23-29. The Golf Channel will broadcast LIVE coverage of the ULC for four days.

Hospitality tickets go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at ulfcgolf.com.

