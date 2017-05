An Evansville-based bank has acquired a bank out of Illinois.

United Fidelity Bank has assumed the deposits and assets of Fayette County Bank in Saint Elmo, Illinois.

That adds up to about $27(m) in assets and about $34(m) in deposits.

United Fidelity now has 18 banking centers under its belt. This the sixth acquisition United Fidelity has made since 2014.

It operates local offices in Evansville, Newburgh, Fort Branch and Mount Vernon.

