United for Borinquen Raises Money For Puerto Rico

November 19th, 2017 Evansville

Runners and walkers braved the cold in Wesselman Park to raise funds for Puerto Rico in today’s United for Borinquen Event.

The event acted as a fundraiser to support Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Many on the island territory remain without water, food, and electricity.

Activities included a walk around Wesselman Park, music entertainment, and food trucks from the Evansville Food Truck Association.

Water Step, an organization that helps make water safe and drinkable for victims on the island, will receive all donations.

