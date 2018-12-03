UNITE CubeSAT To Launch Tuesday

A satellite designed by University of Southern Indiana students will launch into space.

On Tuesday, the UNITE CubeSAT will launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The launch time is scheduled for 12:38PM. The satellite is on-board a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.

The CubeSAT will head to the International Space Station, where it will be launched again into deep space early next year. The satellite is designed to gather data and conduct scientific experiments for NASA. The students built these small payloads though a partnership with NASA.

Links to watch the launch: www.nasa.gov/nasalive or www.spacex.com/webcast

Comments

comments