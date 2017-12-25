Unitarian Universalist Church Hosts Annual Christmas Dinner

Christmas day was celebrated throughout Evansville in many ways. For those who didn’t have a traditional Christmas dinner planned, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Evansville was prepared to serve plenty.

Holiday music, chatter and laughter filled the air. Members of the church didn’t forget about those who don’t have loved ones nearby. The past president of the church says, “I like the idea of having a place to go on Christmas day when I have no family locally and I would not see my family for another several days. When we’ll celebrate Christmas close to New Years so if you’re alone on Christmas and a member of this church you have someplace to go on Christmas day.”

Members of the congregation say the Christmas dinner has been a tradition for about six years. They use their annual Christmas dinners as an opportunity to branch out into the community along with hopes to increase membership. The treasurer of the church says, “A lot of people don’t even know that we’re here and I think that’s kind of the fun part is do they get to be invited by a friend or family member to come have Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas dinner with us and then they show up and they enjoy our church then they come back.”

On every fourth Sunday of the month, Unitarian church members gather for a dinner, also known as potluck. The main course of the meal included turkey and ham cooked by the treasurer.

Former president of the Unitarian church, Ed Howard says this is his first year attending a Christmas dinner – but there was one special thing that he looked forward to from this year’s gathering. He says, “People generally bring their best dishes to something like this so I know the food will be good but it will be the company that I will remember later.” To learn more about the church click here.

