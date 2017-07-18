Home Indiana Unique War Memorial to be Added Outside of Warrick Co. Courthouse July 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Boonville Square has had some new additions recently, but now there is a project in the works that will honor Warrick County Veterans in a big way.

Earlier this year, Warrick County Commissioner and members of local non-profit ‘Boonville Now’, Marline Weisheit, decided to get the ball rolling on a new war memorial.

“We was contacted by a local foundation that said if you do this through Boonville Now, and put it on the courthouse lawn, and get the right committee together, we’re interested in help funding this project. And that all took place the first of April, so this has all transpired real quick,” Weisheit said, “And you know we got a committee together right away of area veterans that represented every legion post here in Warrick County, and the VFW, and our past veterans officers.”

Since then the committee has been working hard to get this project off the ground, while figuring out how to make the memorial unique to Warrick County.

“We put this committee together and met, and we got to meeting every week. We kind of designed the project, we redesigned it, we looked at other memorials, said Weisheit, “And you know there’s not two alike, we wanted ours to be special, and something the veterans and families could all be very proud of here in Warrick County.”

Although Warrick County has a few war memorials already, those do not list the names of the local veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“We’ve put the names in the paper to see if we’ve got any misspellings and any corrections. I think we had 37 from WWI, 100 from WWII, 8 from Korea, and 8 from Vietnam which makes 153. And we’re double checking all those, you know the last thing you want to do is make a mistake. You definitely don’t want to miss anybody,” he said.

The names of the Warrick County fallen veterans will be listed on five large granite stones, along with five granite branches to represent each branch of the armed forces. The monument will also feature a flag pole donated by the American Legion and another exciting feature.

“Actually we’ve come up with a design of an eternal flame that’s going to be burning continuously in the front of it. And we think that’s kind of unique, we like that idea.”

The committee has also combined the design and funding aspects, by creating a veterans’ walkway and a donor walkway.

“Any veterans can have a brick on the front, or past veterans, you know families can buy for any veteran. And they don’t have to be from Warrick County, but a Warrick County connection,” said Marlin Weisheit, “And then the back brick walkway will be a donors walk way where families or businesses can buy them and make donations.”

The committee hopes to break ground next month, and the Warrick County veteran services officer believes it will be more than just beautiful addition to the courthouse lawn.

“I think anytime you honor your war veterans it’s going to be an impact on the community, and it shows the community that we care about our veterans,” Bob Reynolds said.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but the committee hopes making the reveal extra special by finishing in time for Veterans’ Day.

“Veterans’ Day, wouldn’t it be appropriate, and it’s on a Saturday this year. If we could have a kind of a ribbon cutting and let the veterans dedicate this memorial on that day,” said Reynolds.

Comments

comments